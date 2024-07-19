One more held in GTB Hospital shooting case, 7th in all

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the brazen murder of a patient inside the ward of GTB Hospital, an officer said on Friday.

Before he was arrested, Shavej, a resident of Seelampur area in northeast Delhi, tried to fire at police in a bid to escape.

"On July 17, an information was received that a notorious criminal named Aman alias Shavej, involved in a recent murder case at GTB Hospital, would arrive at Paper Market in Gazipur area to meet an associate at around 10 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

"At around 9.45 pm, a person riding a black motorcycle was spotted. When the team asked him to surrender, the accused attempted to fire his pistol at the officers, but was overpowered," he said.

A pistol with four live cartridges was seized from his possession. The motorcycle he came on was found to be stolen, he said.

"The accused revealed his identity as Shavej. He revealed that on Sunday (July 14), he along with his associates, had gone to GTB Hospital to kill Waseem. But due to mistaken identity, they shot dead a patient named Riyazuddin (32), at the hospital," said the DCP.

The local police had earlier revealed that Riyazuddin was shot dead by two men, and not one man, as had originally been claimed.

With the arrest of Shavej, the Delhi Police so far nabbed seven people, including one juvenile, in the matter.

Police had on Wednesday arrested Moin, 19, who they identified as one of the key conspirators in the case, as he had conducted recce of the hospital for four consecutive days before the incident.

On Monday, police nabbed two men, Faiz, 20, and Farhan, who had provided logistical support to the main accused. Farhan was arrested from Delhi's Chauhan Banger area.

On Thursday, police apprehended one juvenile and arrested the two accused -- Foujan, 20, and Saif, 19. PTI BM BM VN VN