One more killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi’s Bawana

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) One more labourer succumbed a day he got burnt in a blast that took place in a factory in the Bawana industrial area here during the manufacturing of plastic granules from cigarette lighter scrap, police said on Thursday.

Bhanu Pratap, a native of UP’s Etah district, had received 60 per cent burn injuries in the Wednesday evening accident and was in critical condition, they said.

He had died while he was being transferred from MV Hospital to Safdarjung Hospital in the night, police said.

Harveer and Ashok, both natives of Etah, died on the spot and four were injured, of which Pratap died on Thursday, after the blast which did not trigger a fire in the factory, officials said.

The factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grinds them to pieces, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said, adding six labourers were employed in the factory.

A case under sections of the IPC and the Explosive Act was registered against factory owner Mukesh, police added.