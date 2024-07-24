One more lake supplying water to Mumbai overflows

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) In the wake of bountiful rains in the last few days, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Tansa, started overflowing on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-managed reservoir is one of the seven sources of drinking water for the metropolis and is located in the adjoining Thane district.

As per the BMC's hydraulic engineering department, the lake, with a total capacity of 14,508 million litres, started overflowing at 4:16 pm, an official said.

Tansa is the second lake to overflow after Tulsi on July 20.

Water level in the lakes catering to Mumbai has been rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in their catchment areas over the past few days.

As of 6 am on Wednesday, the total water stock in all the seven lakes was 58.58 per cent of their total capacity, said the official.

The Tansa lake had overflowed last year on July 26 at 4:35 am, and in 2022 on July 14 at 8:50 pm. In 2021, it overflowed on July 22 at 5:48 am, and in 2020 on August 20 at 7:05 pm.

Seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis. PTI KK RSY