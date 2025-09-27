One more person dies of electrocution in Kolkata's waterlogged road, toll rises to 12

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) One more person was electrocuted on the flooded streets of Kolkata on Saturday, taking the toll since the deluge to 12, officials said.

Sumanti Devi, 63, died after coming in contact with live wires on the waterlogged road outside her shop in Khudiram Pally in Sarsuna police station area, they said.

She was lifting the shutter of her shop, which had been closed since Tuesday's deluge, when the accident happened. She collapsed on the ground and was declared dead when taken to a hospital, they added.

Two bystanders, who tried to save her, suffered minor injuries.

Earlier, 11 people died of electrocution in the waterlogged roads of Kolkata and its neighbourhood after heavy rain lashed the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted while doing electrical work at a Durga Puja pandal in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident happened at the pandal of the Shanti Pally Durga Puja Committee.

Biswajit Saha, 31, was immediately taken to the Subhasgram Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. PTI SUS SOM