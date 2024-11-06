One more person held in Baba Siddique murder case

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, an official said.

The crime branch has apprehended the accused, the official said without elaborating.

This is the16th arrest in the case, the official said.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi is allegedly said to be behind the murder of Baba Siddique. PTI DC GK