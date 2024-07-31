One more Tamil Nadu worker dies in landslides, CM announces solatium

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said one more worker hailing from Nilgiris district has died in landslides in neighbouring Kerala and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Stalin said he was anguished to learn that 52-year old M Kalyanakumar, belonging to a villlage in Pandalur taluk of Nilgiris district and working at Chooralmala in Wayanad died in the landslides. Conveying his condolences and sympathies to the family of the victim, the Chief Minister said he has directed officials to release an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to Kalyanakumar's kin.

On July 30, Stalin announced a similar financial assistance to the family of another worker, Kalidas (34), from Nilgiris district who was also killed in landslides while he was in Mudakkai town in Wayanad for work.

Two workers from Tamil Nadu have died in landslides in Kerala. PTI VGN ROH