'One MP from Kingfisher today in UK': CBI opposes Karti Chidambaram’s plea to ease bail riders

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The CBI on Friday opposed in the Delhi High Court plea of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram over easing of his bail conditions on the ground of being a parliamentarian, saying "one MP from Kingfisher" was in the UK.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja was hearing Chidambaram's plea to advance the hearing of his plea to relax the bail conditions.

CBI’s special counsel Anup S Sharma, without naming Mallya, said even the former Kingfisher boss used to be an MP.

"There was one more MP, from Kingfisher. He is today in the UK," Sharma said.

The submission came after senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Chidambaram, said his client was an MP and not a flight risk.

"He is an MP, where will he go? Even today, he is attending Parliament,” Luthra said.

The court then asked the CBI if one person had run away, did the agency believe everyone else would also flee.

"If one person has run away, do you think everybody will run away?" the bench asked.

The prosecution then expressed "certain concerns".

The judge then advanced the hearing of the case from October 16 to September 10.

The high court in March 2018 granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX media corruption case, subject to him seeking trial court's permission before travelling outside India.

The CBI registered its case on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during the senior Chidambaram’s tenure as the Union finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) followed the suit by lodging a money laundering case.

A Delhi court in 2018 declared beleaguered businessman Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case. It had earlier issued ‘open-ended non-bailable warrants' against him. PTI UK UK AMK AMK