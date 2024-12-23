One must visit Maha Kumbh to see true picture of India: RSS functionary

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS') eastern Uttar Pradesh regional pracharak Anil on Monday said harmony has always existed in the Indian society and one must visit Maha Kumbh if she or he wants to see the true picture of India.

In a seminar organised on 'Social Harmony: Indian Perspective', Anil as the keynote speaker said, "Harmony is not just a subject of speech but it also needs to be imbibed in life. To keep India united, the systems created by our ancestors will have to be re-assimilated.

"Today some political parties are trying to gain political advantage by spreading caste hatred. Foreign powers are also nurturing such organisations to break the Indian society and in the age of social media, these disruptive forces are getting a boost," he said.

Special speaker (of the programme) Abhinav Chak said the concept of harmonious society has existed in the Indian tradition since time immemorial, which needs to be re-assimilated today.

Chief Standing Counsel of Allahabad High Court, Vijay Shankar Mishra, who was presiding over the programme, said the tendency of some political parties is to divide the society and they are trying to do so by using social media. PTI RAJ KSS KSS