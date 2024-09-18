One nation, one election a historic reform in Parliamentary democracy: MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hailed the Centre's approval of "one nation, one election" recommendation as a historic step which will strengthen democratic values and ideals.

Moving ahead with its "one nation, one election" plan, the Union government accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

"On behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh, I heartily welcome the approval given by the Union Cabinet to the One Nation, One Election recommendation.

"This initiative under PM Modi's leadership will not only strengthen the Indian democratic values and ideals, but it will also prove to be a historic reform in our Parliamentary system," the chief minister posted on X.

Referencing the synchronised polls initiative, Yadav said another important declaration mentioned in the BJP's Sankalp Patra will be realised.

MP BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma echoed Yadav and hailed the PM for taking the historic step. PTI MAS NSK