'One nation one election' campaign aims to postpone elections in five states: Prashant Bhushan

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Renowned Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the central government has been campaigning for the 'one nation one election' (ONOE) only to postpone upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are due later this year.

"ONOE cannot be implemented in a Parliamentary democracy like India because in our system a government can fall in midterm when it loses majority and a fresh government forms," Bhushan told reporters here on Sunday.

However, if the one nation one election will be implemented, in such a situation, Presidential rule will be imposed, which is against democracy, he claimed.

"That means we are switching from democratic system to a presidential rule system. So it will be a total violation of parliamentary democracy. In my view, the government clearly knew about this and they also know that several amendments in the constitution are required to switch to the presidential rule system", Bhushan said.

He said the present government does not have the majority in Rajya Sabha. The government knew about all these facts. Still, they floated the balloon (one nation one election) with only one objective to postpone the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, which are due later this year.

"The BJP government is fearing defeat in upcoming assembly elections in these five states. So, they are going to postpone the assembly polls till the general election in 2024 in the name of ONOE. And, President Rule will be imposed in the states," he claimed.