'One Nation, One Election' essential for optimum governance in India: Arun Gupta

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) BJP leader Arun Gupta on Wednesday said his party firmly believes that uninterrupted governance is key to India's progress and simultaneous elections for the Centre and states are essential to achieving this goal.

"For a nation to progress without disruption, governance must function optimally within a fixed timeframe," said Gupta, who is the spokesperson of J&K BJP.

"Conducting elections at different intervals results in continuous political distractions and administrative disruptions. So, we bat for 'One Nation, One Election'," he told reporters here.

Calling for radical reforms, Gupta stressed that 'One Nation, One Election' is the need of the hour.

"India must strive to become the world’s third-largest economy and continue its upward trajectory. Conducting simultaneous elections is a crucial step in achieving this vision," he said.

The BJP leader emphasized that India had conducted simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967 following the introduction of the Representation of the People Act in 1950-51. However, subsequent premature dissolutions of the Lok Sabha and various state assemblies disrupted the electoral process, Gupta said.

"Premature dissolutions of the Lok Sabha on seven occasions, coupled with leaders prioritizing personal and political interests, have led to instability in governance. This constant election cycle drains resources and diverts attention from long-term development goals," he added.

Highlighting the economic impact, Gupta noted that frequent elections cause a massive expenditure of time and financial resources.

"Political parties, their leaders and legislators remain preoccupied with the upcoming elections instead of focusing on governance. As a result, India despite being governed continuously for over 67 years struggled to become a major global economy," he said.

Gupta credited the BJP government for reversing this trend.

"It was only after 2014, when the BJP came to power, that India''s economic trajectory changed. Today, India ranks among the top five global economies," he said.

The BJP leader underscored the need for uninterrupted governance, stating accountability increases when the governments complete their mandated tenure.

"Holding elections every few years leads to a loss of productivity, financial strain and a setback in policy implementation," he said.

Gupta said the country must adopt the TEGBA -- Time, Economy, Governance, Brain Drain and Accountability -- model "to ensure its resources are utilized efficiently and elections are conducted in a synchronized manner".

He asserted that preserving these five crucial elements is essential for India's economic growth.

The BJP leader also pointed out the issue of brain drain, stating that many young Indians seek opportunities abroad due to instability in governance and employment concerns.

"Our talent is being utilized by other nations. We must create an environment where Indian youth see a future in their own country," he emphasized. PTI AB AS AS