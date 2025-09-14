'One Nation, One Election' essential to accelerate development of country: Sunil Bansal

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (PTI) BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal on Sunday strongly advocated for 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), calling it essential for rapid development and prosperity of the country.

India is the world's largest democracy. But many problems are arising here due to the continuous election process. Efforts have been started to reform this system by adopting 'One Nation, One Election', Bansal said while addressing a symposium on ONOE here.

The model will not only improve the socio-economic and political structure of the country, but also it will help in creating a strong, stable and prosperous India, he said.

Bansal said that the expenditure on the 2019 general elections was Rs 60,000 crore, and it went up to Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On an average, the expenditure made for each voter is about Rs 1400, he claimed.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections can be considered the most costly election in the electoral history of India. Due to the conduct of frequent elections in the country, about Rs 4-7 lakh crore are being spent every year, the BJP leader said.

Due to frequent elections, the energy and time of the employees are also utilised. Besides, the implementation of the model code of conduct for repeated times also affects policy formulation, welfare schemes and developmental works, Bansal said.

The savings from ONOE will be equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the country's GDP, he claimed.

The BJP leader said ONOE will not only boost economic growth, reduce unexpected campaign expenses, but also strengthen India's economy and administrative system and the country's democratic image in the world.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said that holding simultaneous elections will reduce huge expenses. The surplus money can be used for education, health, infrastructure and other development schemes.

Besides, the efficiency of the administration will increase, and the pressure on the security forces will be reduced. This will also help with comprehensive development of the country, Samal said. PTI BBM BBM RG