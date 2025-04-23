One nation, one election foundation stone of 'Viksit Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) 'One Nation, One Election' is the foundation stone of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and will prove to be a key factor in building a strong and stable India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Pradhan was addressing an event -- 'Students for one nation, one election' -- that saw the participation of student leaders from across the country.

"One nation, one election is the foundation stone of the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India), which will prove to be decisive in the direction of a strong and stable India.

"The subject has now gone beyond legal and political discussions and has become a part of the main agenda of the country. To take any major national decision to a decisive level, policy, planning, strategy and most importantly, public participation are necessary," Pradhan said.

It is not a subject limited only to election expenditure and code of conduct; rather, it is a medium to give a new direction to political stability, good governance and development of the country, he said.

Pradhan alleged the "negative attitude" of the opposition disrespects the mandate of the people.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'This is the time, it is India's time', the negative attitude of the opposition is unfortunate. It not only questions the constitutional institutions of the country, but also disrespects the mandate.

"This negative politics of the opposition is unfortunate, in which questions are being raised on the constitutional institutions of the country. These people who talk about the Constitution are the ones who are hurting the Constitution the most," he said.

Pradhan alleged that after 1967, when people's aspirations were ignored, Congress encouraged the politics of manipulation.

"Today, these people suffering from feudal thinking are not able to accept the mandate given by the people to the Modi government for the third time.

"Today is the time to further strengthen the democratic system and turn 'One Nation, One Election' into a public campaign, public dialogue and public movement," he said. PTI GJS RHL