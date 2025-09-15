One Nation One Election: Frequent polls speed breakers on pathway of development, says BJP's Bansal

Indore, Sep 15 (PTI) BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal on Monday said the 'One Nation One Election' initiative will reduce party-based politics and speed up development across the country.

Addressing a state-level convention organised by 'Students for One Nation One Election Forum' in Indore, Bansal called frequent elections "speed breakers on the pathway of development." "The more elections take place, the more politics will increase and development will slow down. Repeated polls fuel political accusations and social discord. Since 1995, not a single year has passed without elections somewhere in the country. This has had a major impact on the economy," he said.

Citing a survey, Bansal claimed conducting Lok Sabha and assembly polls every five years costs the Election Commission, political parties and candidates between Rs 5 lakh crore and Rs 7 lakh crore.

Frequent elections often create "policy paralysis" as governments hesitate to take tough decisions, he pointed out.

"In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress failed to implement populist promises made during assembly polls due to financial constraints. The implementation of 'One Nation One Election' will also curb dynastic politics and allow more young people to contest polls," Bansal said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also addressed the convention.