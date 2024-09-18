'One nation one election' hurts federalism, democracy: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday opposed 'one nation one election', claiming it hurts federalism and democracy.

Frequent elections benefit the poor as it was seen in the past that the NDA government at the Centre was forced to take pro-poor decisions whenever elections are held, he said, citing the example of government acting against rising fuel prices.

"If elections are held after full five years, the bargaining power of people's vote would be finished forever," he told reporters here.

Observing that national and regional issues dominate in national and assembly elections, respectively, Owaisi alleged BJP wants to weaken regional parties through 'one nation one election'.

The state legislatures have a tenure and how can that be curtailed, he asked. "Who are you end its tenure." What would be done if a government falls in the middle of its tenure, Owaisi asked.

"So, this is not good for the country's democracy, federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution," he said.

Constitution runs on the basis of Constitutional principles and not on the basis of administrative convenience, he said.

If saving money is the criteria for 'one nation one election', then someone may point out that there is huge pendency of cases in courts, he said.

'One nation one election' is being proposed as the ideology of RSS and BJP has been against regional parties, he claimed.

AIMIM has been opposed to 'one nation one election' and it will oppose when the issue comes up in parliament. He would also go to people and tell them that it is not in their interest, he said.

He also claimed that the 'one nation one election' is a solution in search of a problem.

The Model of Code of Conduct implemented during elections does not stop policy making related to development and routine matters, he said.

If Constitutional requirements are met on the grounds of financial and administrative considerations, it will have absurd consequences, he said.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments that the waqf amendment bill would be passed in parliament soon, he said Shah does not have the right to pressurize the legislature when the Speaker has referred the matter to the joint working committee.

"Amit Shah is part of Executive. Amit Shah is not part of Legislature," he said.

He welcomed the Supreme Court's direction against 'bulldozer action'. The BJP was glorifying bulldozers, he alleged.

Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while directing that authorities across the country to not demolish properties of those accused of crime without seeking its leave. PTI SJR SJR SA