'One nation, one election' is BJP's ploy to destroy democracy: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said "one nation, one election" is the BJP's ploy to destroy democracy, and the party is pushing the bill for its "selfish" purpose.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

The Cabinet gave a nod to two draft legislations, including a simple bill to amend provisions in laws dealing with three Union territories with legislative assemblies to align them with the Constitution amendment bill.

The proposed constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together.

Talking to reporters here, Raut alleged that the BJP was pushing "one nation, one election" for its "selfish" purpose.

"One nation, one election is a ploy to completely destroy democracy," he said.

Pointing out that India has a federal state system, the Sena (UBT) leader questioned how simultaneous polls can be conducted in the country, as social and geographical aspects are different in every state.

He said issues concerning state and nation are different, and people have to vote accordingly.

"You have still not conducted elections of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). You did not have the civic body election fearing defeat," Raut said in a dig at the state government.

He further said history has never forgiven those who attacked the Constitution and federal structure.