One nation, one election issue BJP's 'cheap stunt': Derek O'Brien

Kolkata: Senior TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday claimed that the one nation, one election issue is just "another cheap stunt" of the BJP.

His remarks came after the report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was accepted by the Union cabinet.

"One Nation, One Election is just another cheap stunt from the anti-democratic BJP. Why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir? Here's why. The Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin scheme in the budget this June," he said in a statement.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, Rs 4,887 crore have been credited to the bank accounts of 1.59 crore women so far, the Maharashtra government said earlier this month.

"The first tranche reached the bank accounts of women in August and the second tranche will reach beneficiaries in October," O'Brien said.

The TMC's Leader of Rajya Sabha said the BJP government at the Centre cannot organise elections in three states at one go but talks about 'one nation, one election'.

"And also tell us, how many constitutional amendments, including curtailing or extending terms of state assemblies, will be done! Classic Modi-Shah Jumla," he said.