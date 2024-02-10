One Nation, One Election: Kovind-headed panel reviews progress made by it

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' on Saturday reviewed the progress made by it after it was set up in September last year.

Advertisment

The committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind also evaluated the consultation process it is holding with political parties, former judges and state election commissions.

Separately, the panel held interactions with a delegation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by P Wilson, an official statement said.

The DMK presented its views on the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who is the president of the Apna Dal (Soneylal), also met Kovind and presented the views of her party.

Set up in September last, the panel is mandated to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats. PTI NAB ANB ANB