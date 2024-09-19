'One nation, one election' move aimed at bringing US-like presidential system: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil on Thursday alleged that the Centre's 'one nation, one election' initiative was a plan to introduce a US-like presidential system in India.

He also sought to know how this government plans to hold simultaneous elections in the country under its rule as even the Lok Sabha polls were being conducted in multiple phases.

The central government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise. Various opposition parties have dubbed the move as impractical.

Talking to reporters here, Patil said, "The Union cabinet's nod for 'one nation' one election' is the first step towards destroying the democratic framework laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar. It is a move aimed at introducing a US-like presidential system in India." "BJP suffered Lok Sabha poll losses due to its plan to change the Constitution. The BJP has so far avoided holding local bodies and civic elections. It is surprising that the ruling party speaks of 'one nation, one election'," the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said.

"If the Lok Sabha polls are conducted in seven phases, how can they hold simultaneous elections?" he asked.

Lok Sabha elections this year were held in seven phases - from April 19 to June 1. PTI MR NP