'One nation, one election' move ploy to divert attention from issues of unemployment, inflation: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said the Centre's move of setting up a committee for 'one nation, one election' was an attempt to divert the attention from issues like unemployment and inflation.

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of 'one nation, one election', opening the possibility of Lok Sabha polls being advanced so that they could be held with a string of state assembly contests.

Talking to reporters here, Chaturvedi, who is a Rajya Sabha member, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of diverting the attention from the issues concerning people like unemployment, inflation and also farmers' issues.

"Three reports that looked into the proposal (of 'one nation, one election') have said that five constitutional amendments, three fourth majority in state assemblies and Parliament and expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore for EVMs and VVPATs are required. So is the new committee necessary. Whom are you trying to fool?" she asked.

Talking about the INDIA bloc meeting underway in Mumbai, she said the unveiling of the alliance logo was on the agenda, but there was more important discussion on the structure of coordination, seat sharing and joint campaign.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said all political parties need to be consulted on the issue of 'one nation, one election'.

The INDIA alliance is getting a good response, he said, adding that people's eagerness for an alternative is being seen in the form of the opposition bloc.

All decisions will be taken unanimously, Desai said.

Ganesh festival is a big festival and holding a special session of Parliament during this period does not go down well. The timing is not good, he said.

"INDIA alliance has emerged as a good alternative," the Rajya Sabha member said, and expressed confidence that people will support it.