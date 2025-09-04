'One Nation, One Election' must be implemented for country's sustainable development: MP CM

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) The 'One Nation, One Election' concept must be implemented to ensure sustainable development in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

Elections in different states all through the year hamper development, Yadav asserted.

"Before 1969, all elections were held together. But the then Congress government started the practice of separate elections by changing the Constitution. Implementing the One Nation, One Election concept is the need of the hour as per the global scenario and the demand of the world's largest democracy," Yadav said.

"We should take steps for the progress of the country and to save unnecessary expenditure (on elections). Elections should be held simultaneously nationwide. Due to the mathematics of votes and personal interests, a lot of people raise unnecessary questions on the One Nation, One Election idea," he added.

Yadav, speaking at a seminar here, also said some parties look at Indian languages from the "lens of votes" and create unnecessary controversies.

Earlier, the CM had lunch with 'Swachhata Mitras' (sanitation workers) and honoured them while taking part in an event to celebrate Indore retaining the top rank as the cleanest city of the country for the eighth consecutive time in the National Sanitation Survey.

Yadav also flagged off 50 'Lok Parivahan' air-conditioned e-buses, with a total cost of Rs 60 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Ranjeet Hanuman temple redevelopment project. PTI HWP MAS BNM