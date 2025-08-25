One Nation, One Election necessary for Nation First resolution: UP BJP leader

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) General secretary (organisation) of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit Dharampal Singh on Sunday said "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) is necessary for the "Nation First" resolution.

He also said public opinion has to be built for the implementation of ONOE.

Addressing a meeting held at the BJP office here, Singh said, "The time has come to free democracy from the shackles of unnecessary expenditure, frequent elections and political instability. For this, One Nation, One Election is necessary for the resolution of Nation First. One Nation, One Election is the need of the hour to ensure continuity in economic policies, speed up trade and employment." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pointed out that the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously in the country till 1967 but subsequently, the poll cycle got disrupted due to political instability and premature fall of governments.

He added that along with discussions in villages, streets, cities, fields, shops and establishments, "we also have to connect a large number of youngsters".

"For this, we have to go to universities, colleges, coaching centres, libraries, all educational institutions, playgrounds, connect with the youngsters and make the ONOE topic popular," Singh said.

He said if the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections are held simultaneously, it will not only save the government money but will also accelerate the country's development.

To connect students, youngsters and businessmen with the campaign to raise awareness on ONOE, "we will have to plan and work on a large scale", he said.

BJP MLC Anoop Gupta and the party's state office-bearer Shiv Bhushan Singh were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, according to the dates proposed for conferences of regional student leaders, the meet for the Kashi and Gorakhpur region will be organised on September 2 or on September 3. The conference of the West and Braj region will be organised either on September 4 or on September 5, the saffron party said in a statement.

The student leader conference of the Kanpur and Awadh region will be held on September 6 or September 7.

A youth conference will also be organised in the state between September 10 and September 30 in support of the ONOE campaign. Youth conferences will also be organised in all the major cities of the state, the statement said. PTI NAV RC