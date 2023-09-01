'One nation, one election' need of the hour: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday said holding simultaneous general and assembly elections will not only stop the excessive wastage of public money, but also remove the hindrances in various development works due to frequent election process and poll-related restrictions.

Responding to a question, Naqvi said "one nation, one election" is the need of the hour and all political parties should focus on electoral reforms leaving behind "political bias" on the issue.

"We have to move forward with positive thinking on this reform. At the same time, it will also increase people's enthusiasm towards this festival of democracy," he said.

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of "one nation, one election", sources told PTI on Friday.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Naqvi said that though the people gave huge mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the discussion on 'one nation, one election' had been started in 2014-15 and the Election Commission had asked for the possibilities of "one nation, one election”.

Responding to a question on the opposition alliance's meeting in Mumbai, Naqvi said whenever there is a surge in the development and dignity of the country, there is an uproar in the "Defaulter Dynasty" and these people start their cunning plan to tarnish the glory of the country.

Naqvi further said that due to the haste of some opposition parties, the confusion is multiplying, because the "Arithmetic of Modi’s success" has spoiled the "Mathematics of Modi opponents".

That is why "Division in Dynasty" and "Confusion in Chemistry'''''''' is clearly visible, he said.