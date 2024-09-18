'One nation, one election' not practical, 'jumla' of BJP-led Centre: AAP

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) AAP called 'one nation, one election' a "jumla" of the BJP-led Centre and claimed that it is not a practical idea.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Kovind panel. The report of the high-level committee was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told PTI-Videos that they are opposed to it.

"If a government falls within two-and-a-half years, does the BJP want to rule that state through LG or Governor? This is BJP's jhumla the same way when they brought farm legislation without consulting farmers. They brought demonetisation without consulting experts," Pathak said.

"They had asked people to bang plates without authentication by doctors during COVID-19. This is a jumla that will meet the same fate like the rest of their ideas," he said.

Pathak claimed the Centre could not conduct four state elections in one go and questioned how they would get elections conducted in the entire country in one go.

"There were four states where polls were to be held together but they were incapable of holding them together. They are holding the polls of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously," Pathak said.

"Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections were not announced. When they are not able to hold simultaneous polls in four states, how will they conduct one nation one election? We have said that the Delhi Assembly polls with Jharkhand and Maharashtra polls but they are not ready. When they cannot get three or four state elections conducted simultaneously how will they hold polls in the entire country," he questioned.

Pathak, who is also the national general secretary (organisation) opined that there are more than 3,000 small political outfits in the country and they need to be given a level playing field.

"If you hold elections together, bigger parties might somehow manage but what about these small parties? Apart from this, there are many complexities. You are bringing ideas that are not practical," he alleged.