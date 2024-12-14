'One Nation One Election' offers more time for development: Andhra CM

Gudlavalleru (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said here that all elections in the country happening at the same time through 'One Nation One Election' concept will provide more time for development.

Advertisment

In the event of elections occurring every three months in the country, the rulers "will have to work only for polls", he stated.

CM said this in view of Union Cabinet's approval of bills drafted to implement 'One Nation One Election' plan.

"There will be more time for development if all the elections in the country happen at once under One Nation One Election concept," a press release quoted Naidu as saying.

Advertisment

He made these remarks when he visited Sri Busameta Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Dokiparru village in Krishna district's Gudlavalleru mandal. He also noted that by 2047 India will be a top country in the world and Andhra Pradesh a top state in the country.

Further, the CM appealed to industrialist PV Krishna Reddy, who welcomed him to the temple fair, to uplift below poverty line (BPL) families. Likewise, Naidu called on industrialists to chip in to uplift the poor in every district, mandal and village. PTI STH ADB