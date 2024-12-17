'One nation one election' part of corporate agenda to create 'one market': SKM

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) As the government introduced a bill on holding simultaneous elections in the Lok Sabha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday called it a "corporate agenda" to create "one market" by eroding federal rights of state governments.

The group, which led the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the now-repealed three central laws on agriculture, appealed to farmers and workers to rally against the 'one nation one election' bill.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SKM also alleged the Goods and Services Tax, Digital Agriculture Mission, National Cooperation Policy and Policy Framework on the Agriculture Market are part of a larger plan to centralise production, processing and marketing under the corporate forces.

"SKM strongly opposes the introduction of One Nation One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha by the NDA Government and alleges this is part of the corporate agenda to create ‘one nation one market’ for facilitating corporate exploitation of the working people by eroding the autonomy and the federal rights of the State governments," the SKM said in a statement.

"The Bill is to undermine the parliamentary democratic system itself and the federal structure of the country," it alleged.

The SKM said the implementation of GST in 2017 was also a part of the corporate agenda aimed at denying the taxation rights and autonomy of state governments that is the backbone of federalism.

The umbrella body of farmers' organisations said, "The introduction of the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’ and declaration of the ‘National Cooperation Policy’ in the last Union Budget 2024-25 and now the ‘Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing are part of the strategy of the ‘corporate agenda’ to permit backdoor resurrection of the three farm laws".

The SKM urged farmers and workers to rally against the 'one nation one election' bill and appealed to all the political parties in the opposition to rally the people on livelihood issues of MSP, minimum wage, unemployment, price rise and indebtedness. PTI AO RT RT