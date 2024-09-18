'One nation, one election' part of Sangh Parivar's hidden agenda, alleges Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the union government of having a hidden agenda behind its stand on 'one nation, one election' to weaken the country's federal system.

The Sangh Parivar is making a clandestine effort to change the present electoral politics in India into presidential mode, he alleged in a statement.

The Left veteran further alleged that the "one election" slogan was designed to sabotage the diverse nature of India's parliamentary democracy.

Vijayan's remarks come in the wake of the Union Cabinet's approving the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by the Ramnath Kovind panel.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up an 'Implementation Group' to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

Pointing out that each state has a different situation and background, Vijayan said holding elections mechanically without taking into account the political issues being cropped up there or imposing the Central rule sabotaging the people's mandate would destroy democracy.

He further said the union government had given approval to the Kovind committee report soon after Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced that 'one nation, one election' would be implemented during the tenure of the present government at the Centre.

Vijayan also urged the democratic society of the country to come forward against the Sangh Parivar's alleged move to "sabotage" the parliamentary democratic system of the country and even the very concept of India. PTI LGK KH