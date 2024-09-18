'One nation, one election' the biggest electoral reform, will bring stability: Goa CM

Panaji, Sept 18 (PTI) 'One nation, one election' electoral reform will bring stability and save resources, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Moving ahead with its "one nation, one election" plan, the Union government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

Hailing the move, Sawant said it shows the Centre's commitment to usher in development.

"Bringing in & Implementing Reforms for the development of the nation is the commitment of the Union Cabinet led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.

"The biggest electoral reforms shall bring stability, determined terms for the Governments and saving resources. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision," Sawant stated on X. PTI RPS NSK