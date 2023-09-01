'One nation, one election' will accelerate development: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said the Centre's "excellent initiative" to set up a committee for 'one nation, one election' will not only accelerate development but also ensure the "stability of democracy".

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was on Friday tasked by the Centre with the responsibility of heading a committee to explore the feasibility of 'one nation, one election'. This committee would explore how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, as was the case till 1967.

"It is a pleasure to know that a committee has been formed for 'one nation, one election' under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative," a statement issued here quoted Adityanath as saying.

The chief minister said it the move is essential for a state such as Uttar Pradesh where development work is hindered due to frequent elections.

Adityanath said it is essential to conduct the Lok Sabha, assembly and all other elections simultaneously, as these polls take up at least one-and-a-half-month for completion, hampering the pace of development or policy decisions.

"This is an excellent initiative that will not only accelerate development but will also ensure the prosperity and stability of democracy, benefitting the lives of every citizen. I welcome this wholeheartedly," he said.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party, however, opined it is too early to comment on this issue.

"First let it (legislation) come. Let us see what is its nature. It is too early to comment on this," Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI.

Echoing similar views, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI, "This is a matter which pertains to the Constitution and the democracy. The Samajwadi Party will deliberate on this." The 'one nation, one election' move assumes significance as the assembly polls are due in five states in November and December this year and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, the government's recent move has thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state assembly polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.