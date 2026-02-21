'One Nation, One Election' will enable long-term policy focus: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said implementing the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' would enable stronger decision-making and long-term policy focus.

He made the remarks while addressing the National CSR Summit 2026 convened by the Times of India Group at the Bharat Mandapam here. The vice president underlined the importance of electoral processes in ensuring public participation and accountability.

Radhakrishnan noted that when institutions work together, society and the nation move forward collectively, and emphasised that such collaboration is crucial at this transformative moment in India's journey.

Highlighting the country's progress over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vice president said India has moved from being the tenth largest economy to the fourth largest economy in the world and is on course to become the third largest.

He underlined that structural reforms, inclusive expansion, digital connectivity, financial inclusion and infrastructure development have brought more than 25 crore citizens out of extreme poverty and raised aspirations across regions and communities.

Radhakrishnan said the next phase of development demands a deeper partnership among government, industry and civil society.

He said Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is no longer peripheral but central to national progress, and described it as the space where enterprise meets empathy, where balance sheets meet human stories, and where growth acquires purpose.

Emphasising India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the vice president said development must be broad-based, prosperity inclusive and sustainability non-negotiable.

He observed that CSR can play a transformative role by strengthening public education, enhancing primary healthcare in remote areas, promoting industry-aligned skill development, supporting women-led enterprises and accelerating the green transition through renewable energy and climate resilience initiatives.

Radhakrishnan stressed that CSR is not merely about compliance with law but about commitment to the nation.

He stated that honest taxpayers are among the most patriotic citizens, and when corporate India invests in communities, sustainability, youth and innovation, it builds social capital and secures long-term growth.

Radhakrishnan said India is moving from being an adaptor of technologies to an innovator, and should aspire to innovate for the world to adopt.

Referring to policy reforms such as ease of doing business, digital governance and GST, he said these measures have strengthened trust and transparency in the system.

However, he emphasised that policies alone cannot transform a nation; transformation occurs when government, industry and civil society move in alignment-the very spirit of the summit.

Speaking on responsible capitalism, the vice president observed that profit and purpose must move together. He said legitimate profit earned with a commitment to societal welfare is necessary, and that innovation and inclusion, as well as growth and sustainability, must reinforce each other.

Expressing confidence that the summit would lead to fresh commitments and replicable models across states and sectors, he urged corporate leaders to think boldly, invest strategically, measure impact rigorously and view CSR not as expenditure but as nation-building capital.

Radhakrishnan also called upon media organisations to dedicate greater space to development stories, stating that in a well-functioning democracy, people must remain at the centre and their faith in the system should be strengthened through positive narratives of progress.

He underlined the importance of electoral processes in ensuring public participation and accountability, and shared his view that implementing the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' would enable stronger decision-making and long-term policy focus. PTI ASK RHL