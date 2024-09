Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections.

Development works get stalled due to frequent imposition of the model code of conduct, and the proposed reform will avoid it, he told reporters.

It will also save on election expenditure, he said, adding that the Opposition must not politicise the issue. PTI MR KRK