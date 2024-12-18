'One nation, one poll' Bills unconstitutional, anti-people, claims Manipur Cong

Imphal, Dec 18 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Wednesday claimed that the 'one nation, one poll' Bills are unconstitutional and anti-people.

Two Bills, aiming at holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously in the country, were introduced by the BJP-led central government to divert from the core issues, he alleged.

“The Bills are unconstitutional, undemocratic and will disturb the federal structure in the country. This is an anti-people Bill. This will lead to dictatorship. The BJP government wants to centralise power,” Meghachandra told PTI.

The Narendra Modi government is trying to divert the people's attention from core issues such as corruption in the country and turmoil in the state, he alleged. PTI COR NN