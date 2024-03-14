‘One nation, one poll’ death knell for Indian federalism, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The ‘One nation one election’ plan will be the death knell for Indian federalism and convert India into a one party state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday, maintaining that frequent elections keep governments on their toes.

His comments came after a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind today submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.

“Frequent elections keep governments on their toes. There are many constitutional issues with #OneNationOneElection, but the worst is that governments will no more have to worry about people’s fury for five years. It will be the death knell for Indian federalism,” the Hyderabad MP said in a post on X.

He also said that it would convert India into a one party state.

