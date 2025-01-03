One Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband, Jan 3 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the forest of Kandeshar village under Indagaon police station limits on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, an official said.

"The Naxalites started firing on the security forces when the latter reached the forest area of Kandeshar village. The security personnel also retaliated," he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite was recovered from the spot along with weapons, he said, adding that intermittent firing was still on in the area.

Further details are awaited as a search is still underway, he said. PTI COR NP