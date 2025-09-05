One Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

The encounter broke out when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and the Special Task Force (STF), both units of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation along the inter-district border, he said.

So far, the body of a Naxalite has been recovered from the site, he said.

The operation is still underway and further information is awaited, the official added. PTI TKP NP