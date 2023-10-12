One of 2 newly installed automated weather stations stopped sending info days before Sikkim flood

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) One of the two solar-powered twin-camera and automated weather stations installed at two high-risk glacial lakes in Sikkim stopped transmitting signals after three days of installation in September.

These were installed by two NDMA-led multi-agency teams on September 16, days before excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) led to a flash flood in north Sikkim on October 3.

"Two NDMA-led multi-agency expeditions to two high-risk glacial lakes, South Lhonak and Shako Cho in Sikkim, located at a height of 15000-16,000 feet, installed two solar-powered, twin-camera, automated weather stations on September 16, 2023," a statement issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

Considering the remote location, harsh climate, terrain and topography, and the installation of an unmanned system, considerable preparations were needed to ensure safety and functionality of the stations.

The NDMA said this was a preparatory mission that succeeded in identifying appropriate locations and installing the automated weather stations (AWS). In addition, it identified potential locations to install an array of sensors for an end-to-end early warning system during the next expedition, and suggest potential mitigation measures.

One set of camera views and more than 250 weather observations were received daily. However, equipment at South Lhonak ceased transmission after September 19, the statement said.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) contingent checked the equipment on September 28 as physically stable, but it could not be revived. The Shako Cho equipment continues to transmit daily data. Images and data are enclosed.

The GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme is sought to be extended to high-risk glacial lakes in India.

Those who participated in the installation of the AWS were NDMA, Sikkim government, Indian Army, ITBP, CWC, GSI, NCPOR, NRSC (ISRO), DGRE, CDAC, SOI and SDC (Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation), the statement said.

The death toll in Sikkim due to the flash flood is 37, including 10 Army jawans, while 78 people remained missing, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

A total of 3,709 people have been displaced by the flood. PTI ACB ANB ANB