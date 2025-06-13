One of accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case had rented flat in Indore after killing

Indore, Jun 13 (PTI) A property management businessman in Indore on Friday claimed that one of the accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case had rented a flat from him here a week after the killing.

A probe that began on May 23 after Raja disappeared in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya zeroed in on his wife Sonam, who was held from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and her alleged aides Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi and Akash Rajput.

Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

"Chauhan met me on May 30 and rented a flat in Dewas Naka for Rs 17,000 per month. He signed a contract and also gave security deposit of Rs 34,000. I handed over the keys to him but I am not sure he or any of his companions came there," Shilom James, a property management firm owner, told reporters.

"The flat is locked and the keys are with its tenant. The building in which the flat is located is new and does not have CCTVs as yet. I had informed police about Chauhan renting this flat," James claimed.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 and had left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. PTI HWP MAS BNM