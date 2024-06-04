One of six cubs born to cheetah Gamini found dead at Kuno Park in MP

Sheopur (MP), Jun 4 (PTI) One of the six cubs born to South African cheetah 'Gamini' earlier this year was found dead on Tuesday at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The cub was found dead close to its mother, an official release said.

Around 4 pm, a team of veterinarians saw one of the cubs lying still close to its mother while the remaining five cubs were playing around. Following this, the cub was approached for further investigation, but was found dead, it said.

The cause of the cub's death will be known once the post-mortem of the carcass is conducted, it said.

Gamini had given birth to six cubs on March 10 this year.

After the death of this cub, there are now 26 cheetahs at the KNP, including 13 cubs born in India.

All the remaining 13 cubs that were born on Indian soil and 13 adults are fine, the official said.

Under the ambitious Cheetah Reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at the KNP on September 17 in 2022.

In February 2023, another batch of 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa.