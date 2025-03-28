One of the key accused of Nagpur violence held

Nagpur, Mar 28 (PTI) A key accused in the March 17 Nagpur violence has been arrested, a police official said on Friday.

Akola resident Faizan Khatib, was held on Thursday, he said.

"He had come to Nagpur for Ramzan and had indulged in violence on March 17. He has been remanded in police custody," the official added.

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, including key accused Fahim Khan. PTI COR BNM