One of the state's major parks will be named after Lord Parshuram: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that one of the state's major parks will be named after Lord Parshuram.

According to an official statement, the chief minister was addressing a state-level function celebrating Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary held in Pahrawar village of Rohtak.

Saini described Parshuram as a mighty warrior, a scholar of the Vedas, and a great social reformer.

He said that despite being a Brahmin, he took up arms to eradicate injustice and unrighteousness, it added.

"The life of Lord Parshuram Ji teaches us that only the balance of knowledge and strength can lead society in the right direction," he added.

The cheif minister further said that Haryana has always been a land of valour, knowledge, and rich traditions.

On the occasion Saini also commemorated the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev and said their life journeys continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness while serving humanity.

He further said that "as we progress with the vision of building a developed India and a developed Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ideals and messages of Lord Parshuram inspire us to stay on the right path".

The chief minister urged people to contribute into making India a global leader once again by taking a firm pledge inspired by the resolve of Lord Parshuram while advancing ambitious campaigns like Developed India, Digital India, and Startup India. PTI SUN OZ OZ