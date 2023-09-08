One pangolin rescued in Odisha's Koraput

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested two persons on the charge of dealing in illegal wildlife smuggling. The STF personnel with the help of Jeypore Forest Division, Koraput, on the basis of reliable information, raided Khadupadar Chhaka on Jeypore-Baipariguda Bypass on Thursday evening and apprehended two persons.

During the search one pangolin was recovered from their possession, the STF said in a release, adding that they were booked under different sections of IPC along with Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Pangolin was handed over to DFO, Jeypore for safe custody. Further investigation is going on, the STF said.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal.

It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection - offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties. Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing, it said. PTI AAM AAM RG