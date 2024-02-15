One party will have sleepless nights: TMC welcomes SC decision on electoral bonds

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds and in an apparent jab on the ruling BJP said one party will have "sleepless nights".

"We respect the judiciary. We welcome its decision. One party will not sleep well for the next few weeks- you all know who they are!" O'Brien said in a statement.

The statement of the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in the Rajya Sabha came after the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement annulled the electoral bonds scheme.

In a widely anticipated verdict ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the apex court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

The top court also ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received nearly Rs 1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23, while the Congress earned Rs 171 crore in the same period.

Introduced in January 2018, electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem these for money. PTI AO AS AS