One per cent quota demand for nomadic communities will be considered: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensure social justice for nomadic communities, saying that the proposal for one per cent reservation would be examined and suitable steps taken.

A delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met the chief minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum seeking internal reservation.

Responding to their appeal, Siddaramaiah assured that the government would look into their concerns.

"The government is committed to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities and will examine how one per cent reservation can be provided to them and take appropriate action," he said.

The chief minister further said, "Our government has implemented the SCP/TSP (Scheduled Caste Plan/Tribal Sub-Plan) programmes for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The objective of the government is to ensure that everyone receives justice. The government has no intention of merging one caste with another or doing injustice to any community. A solution will be found for this, and justice will be provided." The government has made sincere efforts to provide internal reservation and is committed to finding solutions to the confusions that have now arisen, on a priority basis, he added.

The delegation urged the CM to prioritise one per cent separate reservation for nomadic communities in line with the recommendations of retired Justice Nagamohan Das.

They also sought the creation of a separate corporation for their development and a special economic package. PTI GMS KH