One person dies, another injured in cooker blast in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) A man has died and another was injured allegedly due to a cooker blast at their residence in Puttenahalli here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while they were cooking rice, they said.

Nothing suspicious was found and it was just a cooking mishap, the police added.

"Two men staying in a house on the terrace of a building were preparing rice in a cooker when the lid of the vessel blew up resulting in burn injuries to both of them. The two were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while the other person is under treatment," a senior police officer said.

"All experts were consulted and a detailed investigation was done. There was no chemical or any suspicious object found. It was an incident of cooking mishap," he said.