One person dies of suspected dehydration at chief minister''s meeting in Siddham

Addanki (Andhra Pradesh), March 10 (PTI) One person died from suspected dehydration at an election meeting addressed by YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Medarametla near Addanki in Bapatla district on Sunday, a police official said.

He dismissed allegations that there was a stampede at Reddy's meeting and it was the cause of death.

Police identified the deceased as Murali Krishna and said he had died by the time the ambulance reached the hospital.

“That was not a stampede. He (Murali Krishna) was in a drunken state. We are suspecting that he would have succumbed to a gastric issue or dehydration due to the summer weather,” the police official told PTI.

The police said they do not know to where Murali Krishna had stood amid the gathering at the massive political meeting in Siddham.

Further, he observed that had there been a stampede, police personnel stationed in the galleries would have been deployed to control it, and no such incident occurred.

“That was not a stampede, I can confirm it,” he added.

