One person injured as fire breaks out in Indore factory manufacturing oil for electricity transformers

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) A fire broke out late Friday night in a factory manufacturing oil for electricity transformers in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to one person, an official said.

Head constable Nandlal Parhar of the Indore rural police's control room said the blaze started around 8pm and has been doused.

The cause of the blaze is not known, Fire Department Assistant Sub Inspector SK Dubey said.

"Fire tenders had difficulty reaching the site of the blaze due to traffic snarls. The wounded factory staffer has been hospitalised," Dubey added. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM