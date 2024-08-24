One person injured in accident at pharma company in Andhra dies

Visakhapatnam, Aug 24 (PTI) One of the four persons injured in an accident in a pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment, an official said.

Roya Angira (21), who suffered severe burns in the accident at Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd on Friday, succumbed while undergoing treatment, Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan said.

Krishnan said Angira suffered 60 per cent burns in the incident at the pharma unit located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada.

"Yes, he (Angira) died. He suffered 60 per cent burns. He hailed from Jharkhand," Krishnan told PTI.

The flash fire occurred while a chemical powder and a chemical liquid were being mixed. This generated fumes and static electricity ignited the blast in the pharma unit.

Headquartered at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Syngene Active Ingredients runs two units and Jaahnavee Life Sciences in JN Pharma City, employing around 600 people.

Anakapalli district witnessed three incidents this week including the one at Syngene Active Ingredients unit. While three children succumbed to food poisoning at Kailasapattanam on August 19, as many as 17 died and over 33 suffered injuries in a powerful vapour cloud explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram on August 21. PTI STH SS