One person injured in explosion while making firecrackers

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) One person was injured in a blast while making firecrackers in Kasba area of the city on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on MK Ghosal Road under the Kasba police station area when preparations for firecrackers, locally called "tubri," were underway inside a house, a senior police officer said.

The blast was so strong that glass panes of surrounding homes cracked, and thick smoke engulfed the area, he said.

The Kasba police and a fire brigade team reached the spot immediately. The fire was brought under control quickly. Police said one person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

"At first, I thought a gas cylinder had exploded. Everyone rushed out in fear," said one eyewitness.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the 'tubris' were being prepared for a wedding ceremony. Investigators have also learnt that the preparations, including the mixing of explosive ingredients, were reportedly guided by videos on YouTube.

Police officers said they were questioning other family members to ascertain why such activities were being carried out at an unusual time.

"We are investigating the cause and circumstances of the blast. Safety precautions were clearly not followed," the officer said. PTI SCH RG