One person injured in fire at MIDC unit in Boisar; cooling ops underway

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) One person was injured after a fire broke in a drugs manufacturing unit in Boisar MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 2:30pm and was brought under control one-and-half hours later after two fire engines and several personnel were deployed, he said.

"One industrial worker received minor injuries and has been hospitalised. Cooling operations are underway at the site. The cause of the fire is not known. Some work was on at the unit when it erupted," the fire brigade official said. PTI COR BNM