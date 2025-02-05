One person killed in TN fireworks factory explosion

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Feb 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and six injured in an explosion in a private fireworks factory here on Wednesday, officials said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the woman and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to her family.

The incident happened at Chinnavadi village and the victim was killed on the spot.

In a statement in Chennai, Stalin said he has directed special medical treatment to the injured, who have been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College.

He also announced a relief of Rs two lakh to those who had suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. PTI SA SA KH